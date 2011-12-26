* Deputy premier replaces Nazarbayev son-in-law as fund head
* Independence Day bloodshed a serious challenge
* International pressure mounts to investigate deaths
* Successor speculation may have been put on hold, analysts
say
(Adds Nazarbayev quotes, background)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Dec 26 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev on Monday sacked his son-in-law as head of the
sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, after a strike at the
fund's core oil and gas asset erupted into the Central Asian
state's deadliest clashes in decades.
Nazarbayev had said last week he would fire billionaire
Timur Kulibayev, one of the nation's richest and most
influential people, after the Dec. 16-17 riots in the west of
the country killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100.
The bloodshed, which occurred on Independence Day, dealt a
serious blow to the image of stability that Nazarbayev has
touted as his main achievement in the vast nation of 16.6
million, Central Asia's largest economy and oil producer.
Deputy Prime Minister Umirzak Shukeyev was appointed to run
Samruk-Kazyna, which manages state assets worth around $80
billion, Prime Minister Karim Masimov said.
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker who has put
market reforms in place and overseen massive foreign direct
investment but brooks no dissent, is under international
pressure to investigate the unprecedented violence.
The clashes in the Mangistau region were centred on the town
of Zhanaozen, 150 km (95 miles) from the Caspian Sea.
People in overalls bearing oil company logos were among
those on the main square when protesters and riot police clashed
on Dec. 16. Police fired shots and buildings were torched,
including the local oil company headquarters.
Thousands of workers had been on strike since May, demanding
higher wages and protesting at what they saw as illegal sackings
of their colleagues.
Firing Kulibayev, who is married to Nazarbayev's middle
daughter Dinara, is a signal that the veteran leader is not
ready to relinquish his grip on power, analysts say.
Investors were waiting to see whether Kulibayev would be
sidelined as a potential candidate to succeed his father-in-law.
CHALLENGE TO STABILITY
"A challenge has been thrown down to all of us," Nazarbayev
said at a meeting with top government officials, his staff and
senior members of his ruling Nur Otan political party on Monday.
"The goal was to sow hatred in our society -- social,
ethnic, religious and so on," his press service quoted him as
saying. "According to preliminary information, we know that
criminal groups dividing cash were behind this.
"They had to hide their traces, and that's why arson was set
up," he said. "We also know of traces coming from abroad. We
know what kind of subversive work was conducted within the
country," he said, giving no details.
Nazarbayev fired the heads of the state oil company and its
London-listed production unit last week, accusing the management
of KazMunaiGas of failing to obey his order to resolve a labour
dispute that had been simmering for seven months.
"The main reason for what happened is that government
officials, Samruk-Kazyna management and all those who should
have been directly tackling these labour disputes showed their
utter irresponsibility," Nazarbayev said.
All government and local officials will in future be
forbidden to leave the country for holidays, he said.
He said this "mobilisation" was especially needed "to be
closer to people and to keep fingers on the pulse" in the run-up
to a snap parliamentary election on Jan. 15 which his Nur Otan
party is widely expected to win by a landslide.
"The election must become a factor that consolidates society
around our core values: stability, unity and harmony," he said.
SUCCESSION QUESTION
Foreign investors who have put more than $120 billion into
the country say the question of who will succeed Nazarbayev,
Kazakhstan's only leader in 20 years of independence, is the
biggest factor in their assessment of the country's stability.
A shrewd businessman who rarely speaks in public, Kulibayev
is ranked Kazakhstan's third-richest man by Forbes magazine,
with a fortune of $1.3 billion. He has played down the idea of
that he has political ambitions, saying he is more concerned
with business.
He is also a board member at Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom.
The United States and the European Union have expressed
concern about the violence in western Kazakhstan and urged
authorities to conduct a transparent investigation. Kazakh
officials said they had invited U.N. experts to join an
investigation.
The authorities say police were forced to open fire after
being attacked by "criminal elements" and "hooligans" who were
threatening civilians. A 20-day curfew is in force in Zhanaozen
until Jan. 5.
Masimov said on his Twitter page that his deputy Shukeyev,
the new Samruk-Kazyna head, would also remain in charge of a
special government commission set up to investigate events in
Zhanaozen.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton and Tim
Pearce)