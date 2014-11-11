* Oil fund to fuel Kazakh growth as world oil prices fall
* IMF, government see growth hit by Russia's slowdown
* International lenders to co-finance Kazakh projects
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Nov 11 Kazakhstan's president ordered
his government on Tuesday to allocate $3 billion from the
National Fund every year from 2015 to 2017 to bolster growth in
an economy hit by falling oil prices and a slowdown in Russia.
The National Fund, which is replenished with windfall
revenues from oil exports, stood at $76.8 billion as of Oct 31.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia,
similarly tapped its fund after being hard hit during the global
financial crisis of 2007-09, spending $10 billion to cushion the
effects.
"One of the main tasks of the fund is to ensure the
stability of our economy against external shocks, which include
a fall in world prices for natural resources," Nursultan
Nazarbayev said in a live television address to the nation.
"The investment from the National Fund must be necessarily
accompanied by structural reforms ... This money will be
channelled to develop transport, energy, industrial and social
infrastructure," he said, without giving further details.
Kazakhstan's total international reserves, which also
include the central bank's net gold and foreign currency
reserves, now exceed $100 billion, compared to less than $50
billion when the global financial crisis struck in 2007.
International lenders, including the World Bank, the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Asian
Development Bank, are expected to provide additional financing
totalling $9 billion in 2015-17, Nazarbayev said.
This money, along with the $9 billion from the National Fund
and another $6 billion already provided by the fund for private
businesses, means total investment in various Kazakh projects
will reach $24 billion in the next three years, he said.
Nazarbayev, 74, a former steelworker who has ruled for more
than two decades, said these investments aimed to create new
jobs in his vast steppe nation of 17 million people.
Hit by a slowdown in its key trading partner Russia,
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 4.6
percent this year and 4.7 percent in 2015, the International
Monetary Fund said last week.
The government expects GDP to rise by 4.3 percent this year
and 4.8 percent in 2015.
Driven mainly by higher oil production, GDP growth is
expected to rise to between 5.3 percent and 6.7 percent a year
in the 2016-19 period, in line with the government's revised
forecast published last month.
