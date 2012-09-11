Lufthansa CEO says optimistic regarding demand
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
ASTANA, Sept 11 Kazakhstan lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 5.8 percent from an earlier estimate of 6.0 percent, the Economy Ministry said in a document circulated on Tuesday.
The ministry also forecast that Central Asia's largest economy would grow by 6.0 percent in 2013 and by 6.1 percent in 2014. Kazakhstan's GDP expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The United States will quietly try to calm the waters between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, current and former U.S. officials said on Monday, arguing that the small Gulf state was too important to U.S. military and diplomatic interests to be isolated.