ALMATY Jan 9 Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, expects gross domestic product to expand by 5 to 6 percent this year, National Bank Governor Grigory Marchenko said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said last month that the oil-fuelled economy was expected to grow by at least 5 percent in 2012.

Quoting preliminary central bank data, Marchenko said the loan portfolio of Kazakhstan's banking sector had expanded by 12.3 percent last year. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Peter Cooney)