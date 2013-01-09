ALMATY Jan 9 Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest
economy, expects gross domestic product to expand by 5 to 6
percent this year, National Bank Governor Grigory Marchenko said
on Wednesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said last month that
the oil-fuelled economy was expected to grow by at least 5
percent in 2012.
Quoting preliminary central bank data, Marchenko said the
loan portfolio of Kazakhstan's banking sector had expanded by
12.3 percent last year.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Peter Cooney)