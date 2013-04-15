BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
ASTANA, April 15 Kazakhstan's economy, the largest in former Soviet Central Asia, expanded by an estimated 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2013, State Statistics Agency head Alikhan Smailov said on Monday.
The oil-rich country's gross domestic product grew by 5.6 percent in the first three months of last year, official data show.
The vast nation of 17 million people, which is also a major exporter of industrial metals, uranium and grain, expects its GDP to grow by between 5 and 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.