ASTANA, April 15 Kazakhstan's economy, the largest in former Soviet Central Asia, expanded by an estimated 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2013, State Statistics Agency head Alikhan Smailov said on Monday.

The oil-rich country's gross domestic product grew by 5.6 percent in the first three months of last year, official data show.

The vast nation of 17 million people, which is also a major exporter of industrial metals, uranium and grain, expects its GDP to grow by between 5 and 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)