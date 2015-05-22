(Adds Kelimbetov quotes, details, background)
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ASTANA May 22 Kazakhstan's economy, Central
Asia's largest, will grow much faster this year than originally
forecast, and there is no talk of devaluing the tenge currency
at oil prices of $60-65 per barrel, the central bank head said
on Friday.
The government of Kazakhstan, which is the second-largest
post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, bases its revised 2015
state budget on an assumed oil price of $50 per barrel,
expecting gross domestic product to rise by 1.5 percent.
The International Monetary Fund this week forecast Kazakh
GDP to grow 2.0 percent this year, slowing from 4.3 percent in
2014, because of recession in close trading partner Russia and
lower oil prices.
"Our economy is more competitive (than Russia's)," Kazakh
National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told Reuters on Friday
on the sidelines of an international economic forum.
"We expect (GDP) to grow by no less than 3 percent this
year," he said. "We now see (the oil price) will be no lower
than $60-65 per barrel." Brent crude was trading at
$65.75 per barrel at 1212 GMT on Friday.
Kelimbetov also said the tenge was "pretty comfortable"
within its current trading band of 170-188 to the dollar at an
oil price of $60-65. "There will be no devaluation," he said,
referring to this year.
The devaluation of the tenge by 19 percent in one move in
February last year shocked many in the steppe nation of 17
million.
Devaluation pressures were strong at the beginning of this
year, with analysts pointing to an influx of cheap Russian goods
and a plunge in oil prices.
"We are not consuming our National Fund," Kelimbetov said in
a reference to the fund which collects windfall oil export
revenues as a buffer against future downturns. "We have felt no
pressure on the foreign exchange market since early January."
He also said inflation was expected to slow to 3-5 percent
this year from 7.4 percent in 2014. Consumer prices grew by 1.2
percent in the first four months of 2015, official data show.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)