By Dmitry Solovyov and Olga Dzyubenko

ALMATY/BISHKEK, April 4 Kazakh company Visor Holding said it had filed for arbitration of a $400 million claim against the government of Kyrgyzstan, alleging illegal expropriation of a licence to develop Jerooy, the second-largest Kyrgyz gold deposit.

The claim comes as the new coalition government prepares to put Jerooy up for sale, and it may dampen the new coalition government's hopes for the auction to kick off interest by wary foreign investors in the country, in which violent revolts have deposed two presidents since 2005.

"This $400 million claim is sheer blackmail," said Ilimbai Chunuyev, head of Kyrgyzstan's state geology agency.

"Our lawyers will keep up working, and the tender will be held. There is this arbitration request, but the serious companies planning to submit bids are aware of this."

Joint venture Jerooyaltyn, in which Visor Holding owned 60 percent and Kyrgyz state gold company Kyrgyzaltyn 40 percent, lost its licence in 2010 after the authorities said it had failed to launch gold output.

Visor Holding, a private equity investment company, said on Thursday it had filed a $400 million request for arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington D.C. on March 13.

"The real number may be higher. The final valuation will be done at the appropriate time in the course of the arbitration process," it said in written answers to questions by Reuters.

"The government probably realises the potential risks, and as mitigation it announced an intention to put a clause in the terms of the tender indemnifying the authorities from any potential claims."

Jerooy, discovered in Soviet times, lies around 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern Talas region. It has drawn several investors since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 but has not been developed.

Visor said that, under the same conditions set by the authorities, it had negotiated and paid in 2008 for the settlement of Kyrgyzstan's dispute with London-listed miner Oxus Gold, previous holder of the Jerooy licence.

The Kyrgyzstan government is already embroiled in a bitter dispute with Canada's Centerra Gold over the country's largest gold deposit, Kumtor.

RESOURCE-RICH BUT VOLATILE

In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, a government source said an announcement of the tender could be published in official media on Friday or next Tuesday.

Chunuyev said: "The mining and geological conditions, as well as reserves, are very attractive there; the government is confident; and the local population is starting to back the sale."

Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, who headed the government last September on pledges to alleviate poverty in the mainly Muslim nation, said in a recent interview that Jerooy was estimated to hold up to 100 tonnes of gold.

At current market prices that would be worth $5.4 billion.

But Satybaldiyev also said he was concerned that the tender commission could set a high starting price for the rights to subsoil use at Jerooy, which could scare off investors.

He said the government had recommended a starting price of $100 million but that, under pressure by locals seeking to reap maximum benefits, it raised the starting price to $300 million.

Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 5.5 million which borders China and hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases, has reserves of gold, copper, mercury rare earth metals and coal. But investors have been discouraged by its chronic political instability and clan infighting. (Additional reporting by Olga Dzyubenko in Bishkek; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jane Baird)