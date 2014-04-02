* Masimov is the person to cope with crisis - Nazarbayev
* Nazarbayev berates outgoing cabinet for lack of ideas
* Masimov returns to PM post he held from 2007 to 2012
(Recasts with Masimov's nomination for PM, adds quotes,
details)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 2 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev appointed Karim Masimov as his new prime minister on
Wednesday, describing him as well-equipped to work with global
finance and attract foreign investment in difficult times.
Nazarbayev said he was worried because the previous cabinet
had not presented plans to implement a $5.5 billion programme he
had ordered to support innovation and small to medium-sized
businesses, and to help reduce non-performing loans.
Masimov, 48, was popular with foreign investors and led
Kazakhstan's economy through the global financial crisis in his
previous stint as prime minister from 2007 to 2012.
In addition to dealing with the world of global finance, he
will also have to prepare the country's integration into the
Eurasian Economic Union, meant to link Russia, Kazakhstan and
Belarus in 2015 as a counterweight to the European Union.
"In the conditions of the global financial and economic
crisis, we are likely to face difficulties," Nazarbayev said,
according to a statement from his office. "We now have to be
able to skillfully work with international financial
institutions and attract investors to the country."
He told parliament that Masimov "possesses the necessary
experience and knowledge" for the job.
Masimov, fluent in several languages including Mandarin, was
Nazarbayev's chief of staff in the last two years. The lower
house of parliament, dominated by Nazarbayev's Nur Otan ruling
party, later voted to support his appointment.
KAZAKHSTAN 2050
Addressing parliament, Nazarbayev reiterated the main tasks
of his ambitious programme "Kazakhstan 2050" aimed at placing
the vast steppe nation among the world's 30 most competitive and
developed economies by the middle of this century.
Nazarbayev, 73, who has ruled the oil-rich nation since
1991, said he had ordered 1 trillion tenge ($5.5 billion) from
the strategic National Fund to be allocated to support
innovation projects and small to medium-sized businesses, and to
help reduce non-performing loans.
"The first quarter of the year is already over, but
unfortunately the government has not presented yet its clear
vision of the work that needs to be done," he said in a
reference to Akhmetov's cabinet. "It worries me deeply."
The government and central bank have recently taken
unpopular steps to sustain robust growth in Central Asia's
largest economy.
In February, the Kazakh tenge was devalued by 19 percent to
boost exports dominated by commodities, prevent large-scale
foreign exchange speculation and adjust to a freer rouble float
in neighbouring Russia, Kazakhstan's main trading partner.
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew by 6 percent last
year after a 5 percent rise in 2012, and the government targets
6 percent growth this year.
Nazarbayev, a member of the last Soviet Politburo, dominates
political life in Kazakhstan and tolerates little dissent in his
nation of 17 million people.
The lack of an obvious successor is the main political risk
in Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after
Russia.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)