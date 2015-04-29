* PM Masimov led Kazakhstan through previous crisis
* Economic slowdown prompted Nazarbayev's re-election
(Adds Nazarbayev quotes, details, pvs ALMATY)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 29 Veteran Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev, elected for a new five-year term at the
weekend, on Wednesday reappointed loyalist Karim Masimov as
prime minister, at a time when growth in the oil-fuelled economy
is slowing down.
Nazarbayev, 74, has ruled the Central Asian nation with
sweeping powers and little tolerance of dissent since 1989, when
he became its Communist Party boss.
On April 26, he won a new five-year term in a snap election,
receiving 97.75 percent of the vote. The Organization for
Cooperation and Security in Europe said there was a lack of
credible opposition and voters had no genuine choice in the
vote.
Nazarbayev has promoted market reforms and attracted $200
billion in foreign direct investment, turning his steppe nation
of 17 million into the second-largest economy in the former
Soviet Union and No. 2 post-Soviet oil producer after Russia.
"I believe we have to preserve the continuity of the
government's work," Nazarbayev said in parliament, proposing
Masimov's reappointment, the presidential press service said.
"Karim Masimov is coping well with his work, he has
potential and relevant knowledge, and we can trust him to
continue his current work."
The parliament's lower house, dominated by Nazarbayev's
ruling Nur Otan party, unanimously voted for Masimov.
Masimov, a 49-year-old economist fluent in several languages
including Mandarin, had been Nazarbayev's chief of staff for two
years before he was appointed prime minister in April last year.
Nazarbayev called the election more than a year before his
term was due to end, averting the risk that another year of
economic pain could develop into a more serious challenge to his
leadership. His re-election also takes the question of a
possible successor -- a key issue for investors -- off the table
for now.
Masimov, popular with foreign investors and who led
Kazakhstan's economy through the global financial crisis in his
previous stint as prime minister from 2007 to 2012, will now
deal with a new slowdown.
Hit by low oil prices and a crisis in sanctions-hit key
trade partner Russia, Kazakhstan's economic growth is forecast
to slow to 1.5 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2014.
Gross domestic product could even shrink if oil prices fall
below $50 per barrel, Kazakh officials have said.
Last November Nazarbayev ordered the government to allocate
$3 billion from the National Fund, which collects windfall oil
export revenues, every year from 2015 to 2017 to bolster growth
by developing infrastructure projects and creating new jobs.
This money, along with another $6 billion already provided
by the fund for private businesses and loans from international
lenders, means total investment in various Kazakh projects will
reach $24 billion in three years, he said at the time.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Hugh Lawson)