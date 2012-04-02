BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
(Corrects Halyk's ranking to largest Kazakh lender by assets, not second-largest)
ALMATY, April 2 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2011 net income rose to 39.5 billion tenge ($267 million) from 36.2 billion tenge a year earlier.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.