* 2012 net income in the area of 50 bln tenge
* Halyk just misses its original growth target
* Impairment charge down by 19.1 pct
* Net fee and commission income up by 17.6 pct
(Adds net income forecast for 2012)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, April 2 Halyk Bank ,
Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 9.1
percent rise in net profits last year to 39.5 billion tenge
($267 million) and said it expected a further rise to some 50
billion tenge in 2012.
Halyk said last year's rise was in part due to a fall by
nearly 20 percent in bad debt charges.
But the bank, which is controlled by Timur Kulibayev, a
son-in-law of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his wife
Dinara, fell just short of its own forecast for net income in
2011 of 40-45 billion tenge.
"For the year 2012, we target a flat balance sheet, gross
loan portfolio growth of 10 percent, consolidated net income in
the area of 50 billion tenge," Halyk's Head of Financial
Institutions, Assel Atinova, told a webcast presentation later
on Monday.
Kazakhstan's banking sector was hit hard by the global
financial crisis but is now recovering after some banks
completed billion-dollar debt restructurings. The Kazakh
economy, Central Asia's largest, is also growing strongly,
expanding by 7.5 percent last year.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development urged
Kazakhstan last month to tackle its banks' high bad loan rates,
which it said could hamper sustained growth if left unchecked.
Halyk Bank's bad debt charges fell last year by 19.1
percent. It said the share of non-performing loans (NPLs) with
30-day overdue payments decreased to 19.8 percent at the end of
2011 from 21.1 percent as of Sept. 30, 2011.
But the share of 90-day overdue payments rose to 18.7
percent from 17.8 percent over the same period, mainly because
some of 30-day NPLs became overdue by 90 days, it said.
The bank's interest expenses fell by 8.7 percent and net fee
and commission income went up by 17.6 percent.
Halyk said this was partly offset by a decrease in interest
income of 6.9 percent, losses incurred from mismanagement of
pension assets of 5.2 billion tenge ($35.2 million) and an
increase in operating expenses by 2.4 percent.
The bank's net income had more than doubled to 36.2 billion
tenge in 2010 compared to the previous year, driven by a revival
in its loan portfolio.
The bank had said last year that it expected an increase of
at least 10 percent in net income in 2011.
Kulibayev and his wife held a 44.51- percent stake in the
bank and its subsidiaries at the end of 2011.
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna held 11.55
percent, and individual shareholders the remaining 43.94
percent.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)