ALMATY Dec 9 Oil-rich Kazakhstan's economy is forecast to grow by 4.3 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, lowering its earlier growth estimate from 4.6 percent.

Gross domestic product may grow by 4.5 percent next year and 5.5 percent in 2016, a visiting IMF mission said in a statement. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)