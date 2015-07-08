ASTANA, July 8 Kazakhstan, the world's largest
producer of uranium, will supply a total of 5,000 tonnes of the
radioactive fuel to India in the 2015-19 period, Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday.
India needs foreign nuclear technology and fuel to ramp up
capacity by a planned 14 times from 4,560 megawatts over the
next two decades.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visting the
Kazakh capital, has made nuclear power a key element of his
clean energy strategy, and in January announced a pact with U.S.
President Barack Obama to help clear a logjam of stalled
projects.
No further details of the agreement were immediately
available.
