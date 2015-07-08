ASTANA, July 8 Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer of uranium, will supply a total of 5,000 tonnes of the radioactive fuel to India in the 2015-19 period, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday.

India needs foreign nuclear technology and fuel to ramp up capacity by a planned 14 times from 4,560 megawatts over the next two decades.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visting the Kazakh capital, has made nuclear power a key element of his clean energy strategy, and in January announced a pact with U.S. President Barack Obama to help clear a logjam of stalled projects.

No further details of the agreement were immediately available.

