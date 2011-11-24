ALMATY, Nov 24 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:

* updated today

CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE

LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 147.20 147.34 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50

MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Oct 31 3.06 Sept 30 2.88 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)

Oct 31 32.1 Sept 30 31.9 National fund ($bln) Oct 31 42.4 Sept 30 40.0 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Oct 31 9.82 Sept 30 9.82

QUARTERLY DATA

Jan-Sept'11 Jan-Sept'10 Jan-Sept'09 Jan-Sept'08 GDP (trln tenge) 17.962 14.251 11.203 11.614 GDP (pct) +7.0 +7.5 -2.2 +3.9

MONTHLY DATA

PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO

MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Oct +4.0 +4.3 +10.4 Inflation (pct) Oct +0.2 +0.3 0.9 Inflation (pct) Oct/Dec +6.5 +6.2 +6.2 Unemployment (pct) Q3 5.3 5.4 5.6 Oil production (mln T) Oct 6.8 6.4 6.8 Copper output ('000 T) Oct 29.1 28.7 22.8 Zinc output ('000 T) Oct 27.4 26.4 26.7 Oil output (mln T) Jan-Oct 66.6 59.8 65.7 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Oct 277.8 248.7 275.0 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Oct 266.4 239.1 265.7 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Sept +39.8 +33.7 +22.8 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Sept 65.8 56.7 43.9 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Sept 26.1 23.0 21.1

FORECASTS FOR 2011

2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,470 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,200 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil output (mln T) 81-82 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) approx. 26.7+ + Actual harvest by gross weight 29.7 million tonnes. Agriculture Ministry has not given an official forecast for crop by clean weight, but has said that clean weight is usually around 10 percent less than bunker weight.

ANNUAL COMPARISONS

2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8 Ind output (pct)

+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8 Inflation (pct)

+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)

8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77 Yr-end unemployment (pct)

5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)

12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9 Oil output (mln T)

79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2 Copper output ('000 T)

323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate

KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)