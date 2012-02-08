ALMATY, Feb 8 Kazakhstan's economic
indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics
Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS
*Tenge/dollar 148.59 148.63
Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50
MONEY
Monetary base(trln tenge) Dec 31 2.84 Nov 30 2.96
Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Jan 31 33.1 Dec 31 28.8
National fund ($bln) Jan 31 45.5 Dec 31 43.7
Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Dec 31 9.75 Nov 30 9.61
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-Sept'11 Jan-Sept'10 Jan-Sept'09 Jan-Sept'08
GDP (trln tenge) 18.210 14.251 11.203 11.614
GDP (pct) +7.2 +7.5 -2.2 +3.9
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH
Ind output (pct) Jan-Dec +3.5 +3.8 +10.0
Inflation (pct) Jan +0.3 +0.3 +1.7
Inflation (pct) Dec/Dec +7.4 +7.0 +7.8
Unemployment (pct) Q4 5.4 5.3 5.5
Oil production (mln T) Dec 6.7 6.8 7.2
Oil production (mln T) Jan-Dec 80.0 73.3 79.7
Copper output ('000 T) Dec 30.1 30.4 24.2
Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 338.3 308.2 323.4
Zinc output ('000 T) Dec 27.0 26.3 27.0
Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 319.8 292.7 318.9
Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Nov +46.4 +42.3 +25.4
Exports ($ bln) Jan-Nov 79.8 71.7 52.6
Imports ($ bln) Jan-Nov 33.4 29.4 27.2
FORECASTS FOR 2012
2012
GDP growth (pct) 6.9
Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0
Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6
Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626
Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253
Industrial output (pct) 6.0
Oil and condensate output (mln T) 83.0
Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 26.9
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003
GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3
Ind output (pct)
+3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8
Inflation (pct)
+7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8
Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00
Yr-end unemployment (pct)
n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8
Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8
Oil and gas condensate output (mln T)
80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5
Copper output ('000 T)
338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS
S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook
Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook
Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook
(State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz,
Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/
Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)