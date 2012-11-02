ALMATY, Nov 2 Kazakhstan's economic indicators
based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency,
government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS
*Tenge/dollar 150.84 150.82
Cbank refinancing rate (pct) Aug 6 5.50 6.00
MONEY
Monetary base(trln tenge) Sept 30 2.95 June 30 3.45
Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Sept 30 29.6 Aug 31 29.0
National Fund ($bln) Sept 30 55.4 Aug 31 54.3
Money supply(M3)(trln tenge) Sept 30 10.51 May 31 10.41
GDP DATA
Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08
GDP (trln tenge) 27.334 21.815 17.008 16.053
GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH
Ind output (pct) Jan-Sept +0.5 +0.7 +4.3
Ind output (pct) Sept -5.3 +5.3 -8.0
Inflation (pct) Oct +0.7 +0.6 +0.2
Inflation (pct) Oct/Dec +4.6 +3.9 +6.5
Unemployment (pct) H1 5.2 5.4 5.3
Oil production (mln T) Sept 6.3 5.9 6.4
Oil production (mln T) Jan-Sept 58.7 52.4 59.7
Copper output ('000 T) Sept 34.9 34.8 28.8
Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 270.1 235.2 248.7
Zinc output ('000 T) Sept 25.9 26.6 26.4
Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 238.4 212.5 239.1
Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Aug +34.2 +30.2 +34.3
Exports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 62.1 54.7 56.8
Imports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 27.9 23.9 22.5
FORECASTS FOR 2012
2012
GDP growth (pct) 5.4
Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0
Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 983/3.1
Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,854
Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,837
Industrial output (pct) 2.7
Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0
Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13.0
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003
GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3
Ind output (pct)
+3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8
Inflation (pct)
+7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8
Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00
Yr-end unemployment (pct)
n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8
Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8
Oil and gas condensate output (mln T)
80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5
Copper output ('000 T)
338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS
S&P (July 30, 2012) BBB+ stable outlook
Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook
Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook
(State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz,
Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/
Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)