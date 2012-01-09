ALMATY, Jan 9 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 148.54 148.29 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Nov 30 2.96 Oct 31 3.06 *Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) Dec 31 28.8 Nov 30 31.6 *National fund ($bln) Dec 31 43.7 NOv 30 43.3 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Nov 30 9.61 Oct 31 9.82 QUARTERLY DATA Jan-Sept'11 Jan-Sept'10 Jan-Sept'09 Jan-Sept'08 GDP (trln tenge) 18.210 14.251 11.203 11.614 GDP (pct) +7.2 +7.5 -2.2 +3.9 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Nov +3.8 +4.0 +10.5 Inflation (pct) Dec +0.3 +0.6 +0.7 Inflation (pct) Dec/Dec +7.4 +7.0 +7.8 Unemployment (pct) Q3 5.3 5.4 5.6 Oil production (mln T) Nov 6.8 6.8 6.7 Copper output ('000 T) Nov 30.4 29.1 24.2 Zinc output ('000 T) Nov 26.3 27.4 26.0 Oil output (mln T) Jan-Nov 73.3 66.6 72.4 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Nov 308.2 277.8 299.2 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Nov 292.7 266.4 291.8 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Oct +42.3 +39.8 +24.3 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Oct 71.7 65.8 48.4 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Oct 29.4 26.1 24.0 FORECASTS FOR 2011 2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 7.4 (actual) Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,470 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,200 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 80.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) approx. 26.7+ + Actual harvest by gross weight 29.7 million tonnes. Agriculture Ministry has not given an official forecast for crop by clean weight, but has said that clean weight is usually around 10 percent less than bunker weight. ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 26.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil output (mln T) 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T) 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)