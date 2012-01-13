ALMATY, Jan 13 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 148.17 148.52 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Nov 30 2.96 Oct 31 3.06 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) Dec 31 28.8 Nov 30 31.6 National fund ($bln) Dec 31 43.7 NOv 30 43.3 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Nov 30 9.61 Oct 31 9.82 QUARTERLY DATA Jan-Sept'11 Jan-Sept'10 Jan-Sept'09 Jan-Sept'08 GDP (trln tenge) 18.210 14.251 11.203 11.614 GDP (pct) +7.2 +7.5 -2.2 +3.9 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Dec +3.5 +3.8 +10.0 Inflation (pct) Dec +0.3 +0.6 +0.7 Inflation (pct) Dec/Dec +7.4 +7.0 +7.8 Unemployment (pct) Q3 5.3 5.4 5.6 *Oil production (mln T) Dec 6.7 6.8 7.2 *Oil production (mln T) Jan-Dec 80.0 73.3 79.7 *Copper output ('000 T) Dec 30.1 30.4 24.2 *Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 338.3 308.2 323.4 *Zinc output ('000 T) Dec 27.0 26.3 27.0 *Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 319.8 292.7 318.9 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Oct +42.3 +39.8 +24.3 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Oct 71.7 65.8 48.4 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Oct 29.4 26.1 24.0 FORECASTS FOR 2012 2012 GDP growth (pct) 6.9 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 83.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) n/a ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 *Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 26.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 *Oil output (mln T) 80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 *Copper output ('000 T) 338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)