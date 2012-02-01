(Adds details)

ALMATY Feb 1 Kazakhstan's consumer price inflation was steady at 0.3 percent on a month-on-month basis in January, unchanged from December, the State Statistics Agency said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices in January last year were 1.7 percent higher than in the preceding month.

Annual inflation in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and oil producer, slowed to 7.4 percent last year from 7.8 percent in 2010.

The central bank has forecast annual inflation to keep within the 6.0-8.0 percent range in 2011-15.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Richard Borsuk)