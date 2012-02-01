(Adds details)
ALMATY Feb 1 Kazakhstan's consumer price
inflation was steady at 0.3 percent on a month-on-month basis in
January, unchanged from December, the State Statistics Agency
said on Wednesday.
Consumer prices in January last year were 1.7 percent higher
than in the preceding month.
Annual inflation in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest
economy and oil producer, slowed to 7.4 percent last year from
7.8 percent in 2010.
The central bank has forecast annual inflation to keep
within the 6.0-8.0 percent range in 2011-15.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)