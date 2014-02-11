(Adds devaluation is from centre of central bank's band for currency)

ALMATY Feb 11 Kazakhstan will not revise its official forecast for inflation of 6 to 8 percent in 2014, despite the central bank's decision on Tuesday to devalue the national tenge currency by 19 percent, Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said.

The central bank said it would reduce its support for the tenge and its interventions on the market to allow the currency to devalue to around 185 to the dollar.

The official rate of the tenge was set at 155.56 per dollar on Monday.

The central bank said it had targeted an exchange rate of 145-155 tenge to the dollar in the last few years, with a mid-point of 150. The shift of the mid point to 185 tenge to the dollar represents a 19 percent devaluation. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)