* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring
ALMATY Feb 12 Kazakhstan's central bank aims to slash annual inflation to 3-4 percent by 2020 from 7.4 pct in 2014, National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov said on Thursday.
The central bank also expects the credit portfolio of local banks to rise more than 10 percent this year after a 7 percent rise in 2014, Kelimbetov told a news conference. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mariya Gordeyeva)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.