(Adds detail, background)
ALMATY, April 2 Inflation in Kazakhstan slowed
to 0.3 percent month-on-month in March from 0.4 percent in
February, data released on Monday by the State Statistics Agency
showed.
Inflation in what is Central Asia's largest economy fell to
an annual 5.1 percent in March from 7.4 percent in December, the
statistics showed.
Consumer prices grew by 1.1 percent in the first three
months of 2012, having risen by 3.7 percent in January to March
period of 2011.
The government is targeting full-year inflation within a
range of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent. Kazakhstan's consumer
prices rose by 7.4 percent in 2011 after a 7.8-percent rise in
2010.
The central bank announced last week that it would reduce
its key refinancing rate to a historic low of 6.5 percent
effective April 2, responding to slowing inflation and seeking
to shore up oil-fueled economic growth.
A similar reduction by 50 basis points on Feb. 14 had been
the first rate cut since September 2009.
Kazakhstan's economy expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 and is
expected to grow by 6.9 percent this year, benefiting from high
world prices for its oil and other commodities.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Brunnstrom)