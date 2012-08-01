(Adds details, background)

ALMATY Aug 1 Inflation in Kazakhstan was unchanged at 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, data released by the State Statistics Agency showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices in Central Asia's largest economy grew by 3.0 percent in the first seven months of 2012, official data showed. The inflation rate for January-July of 2011 was 5.6 percent.

The central bank has said it is ready to cut its refinancing rate, currently at a historic low of 6.0 percent, for the fourth time this year, should annual inflation hold for the next few months at current levels of below 5 percent.

Food prices grew by 0.1 percent in July month-on-month, non-food prices fell by 0.1 percent and services grew by 0.9 percent in the same period.

Inflation in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet nation five times the size of France and which holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves, was 7.4 percent last year, compared with 7.8 percent in 2010.

The central bank has forecast consumer-price growth within a range of 6 percent to 8 percent for the period of 2011-15. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)