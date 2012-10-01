ALMATY Oct 1 Inflation in Kazakhstan accelerated to 0.6 percent month-on-month in September from 0.3 percent in August, data released on Monday by the State Statistics Agency showed.

Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, measured 0.3 percent in September last year.

