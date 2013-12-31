ALMATY Dec 31 Annual inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 4.8 percent in 2013 from 6.0 percent a year earlier, coming in well below the 6-8 percent corridor set by the central bank and the government, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Steadily declining consumer prices in the oil-rich nation of 17 million prompted the central bank in August last year to cut its refinancing rate to a historic low of 5.5 percent.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Patrick Graham)