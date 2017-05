ALMATY, Kazakhstan Aug 1 Inflation at Kazakhstan in July was 0.5 percent month-on-month, versus 0.4 percent in June, the country's statistics committee said on Monday.

The committee added that since the start of the year, prices and tariffs for consumer goods and services had risen by 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Borsuk)