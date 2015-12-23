* Several activists charged over Facebook comments
* Government critics say their websites are blocked
* Planned "security certificate" could act as firewall
By Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov
ALMATY, Dec 23 Opponents and rights groups have
accused authorities in Kazakhstan of clamping down on free
speech on the Internet in order to keep a lid on discontent as
falling oil prices push down people's real incomes.
Authorities have charged several political activists with
inciting "discord" in Facebook posts, and online media critical
of the government say their sites have been blocked.
New regulations have sparked fears some of the Central Asian
country's most popular websites may soon become inaccessible.
"At least four people have faced criminal investigations for
inciting national discord for posts made on social media sites,
under vaguely worded offences," human rights group Amnesty
International said this week.
A court sentenced blogger Yermek Taychibekov to four years
in jail this month for using Facebook to call for unification
with Russia. And two nationalist activists, Serikzhan Mambetalin
and Yermek Narymbayev, are due to stand trial on the same
"discord" charges for Facebook posts.
Run by President Nursultan Nazarbayev for 26 years,
Kazakhstan has previously been relatively liberal towards the
Internet. But falling crude prices have hit the oil producer
hard.
The tenge currency, down more than 40 percent against
the dollar this year, is headed for its biggest annual drop in
20 years, which has fuelled a spike in consumer prices. Cheaper
oil has also sharply reduced budget revenues.
"Money is running out and the only option is to tighten the
screws," said political analyst Nargis Kassenova.
"Also, it seems like they are preparing for elections and a
political transition," she added, referring to a parliamentary
election expected in early 2017 and a potential transfer of
power.
Nazarbayev himself said in 2012, in the wake of the Arab
Spring revolts across the Middle East, that declining living
standards and online social networks were among the factors
behind them.
An announcement by government-controlled operator
Kazakhtelecom has in particular sparked fears that the country
is moving towards something like China's Great Firewall, the
world's most sophisticated Internet censorship mechanism.
It said that from Jan. 1 Kazakh Internet users would need to
install a "national security certificate" to be able to access
foreign websites that use encryption. This would affect users of
many of the most popular sites, such as Google and Facebook.
"The worst thing is that this is, at the same time, (a tool
of) total control, a clumsy attempt to protect themselves from
external threats, and a great opportunity for cyber criminals,"
said Shavkat Sabirov, president of the Internet Association of
Kazakhstan, an industry lobby group.
Kazakhtelecom originally said it would make the certificate
available on its site in December, but has not yet done so and
has not replied to repeated requests for comment from Reuters.
