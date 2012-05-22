ASTANA May 22 Kazakhstan's long-serving president on Tuesday urged foreign companies developing its lucrative oil and gas fields to invest in alternative projects, to reduce the Central Asian country's dependence on exports of its natural resources.

Nursultan Nazarbayev told international energy and mining executives that their companies would be asked to invest in processing plants and infrastructure to help the former Soviet state build a "new Silk Road" linking China to European markets.

"The major oil and gas deposits of Kazakhstan, by the Caspian Sea and in the centre of the country, are an important strategic resource of our people," Nazarbayev said in closing remarks to a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors.

"We will ask all investors that have worked on these strategic resources, including our metallurgical companies, to invest money in the development and creation of an alternative economy - in other words, our industrialisation."

Ex-Soviet Kazakhstan has attracted more than $150 billion in foreign investment since independence in 1991, mostly in oil, gas and metals. Four times the size of Texas, the country holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.

Nazarbayev, a former steelworker and member of the last Soviet Communist Politburo, has held a tight grip on power for more than two decades and is accused by political opponents of stifling dissent in his country of 16.7 million people.

The 71-year-old leader has prioritised economic growth over democracy. Kazakhstan's economy, worth $185 billion at the end of last year, had more than doubled in size since the first meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors in 1998, he said.

High oil prices have sustained economic growth, but the country's reliance on its natural resources leaves it exposed to any drop in world commodity prices. Economic diversification is a cornerstone of Nazarbayev's development programme to 2020.

He cited a polyethylene pipe plant built by U.S. oil major Chevron and a welding institute proposed by Total as examples of the investment sought by Kazakhstan.

"This is not enough," Nazarbayev said, addressing senior executives from companies including ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group.

"We are asking for wider participation. This is negotiable. We should decide this together, so it's profitable both for Kazakhstan and for you."

'NEW SILK ROAD'

Kazakhstan's GDP grew 7.5 percent last year and the International Monetary Fund forecasts 6 percent growth in 2012.

Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan planned to develop major road and rail transport routes, including the 2,700-km (1,690-mile) Kazakh leg of a road from China to Europe and a trade hub on its eastern border with China.

"I propose we start work together on a large-scale project to build a new 'Silk Road'. Kazakhstan should restore its historic role and become the major business transit hub in Central Asia - a bridge between Europe and Asia," he said.

"Our specialists have worked out that it takes 14 days to ship a cargo by rail from the Pacific Ocean to Europe. By sea, it takes 45 days."

Kazakhstan's proximity to China, which became the country's largest export market in 2010, should also attract investment.

Alexander Mashkevitch, co-founder of London-listed miner ENRC, said his company planned in the near future to double annual iron ore shipments to China to 10 million tonnes.

"Twenty-one years ago, when Kazakhstan became independent and we were discussing the country's industrial export potential, everybody said the biggest problem was the lack of sea ports," Mashkevitch told the meeting.

"Today, the effect of our geographical proximity of China outweighs the absence of sea ports."

But excessive bureaucracy, corruption and customs delays were cited by several foreign investors as obstacles to growth.

Investor council member John Ferraro, global chief operating officer at Ernst & Young, said Kazakhstan should provide a predictable regulatory environment and modern infrastructure to encourage more diverse investment.

"To attract strategic and technology-intensive FDI projects, Kazakhstan needs to develop relevant support schemes," Ferraro said in a statement accompanying the release of Ernst & Young's second 'Kazakhstan Attractiveness Survey'.

Underlining the challenges involved in diversifying the economy, the survey showed 30 percent of respondents ranked oil and gas as the most attractive sector for investment, with mining and metals scoring 23 percent. Infrastructure scored 10 percent, behind agriculture. (Editing by Catherine Evans)