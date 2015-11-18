(Adds details, background)
ALMATY Nov 18 Kazakhstan plans to sell stakes
of at least 25 percent in 43 large state-owned companies via
initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2016-17, the Samruk-Kazyna
sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The government faces a plunge in revenues from oil,
Kazakhstan's main export. President Nursultan Nazarbayev told a
government meeting on Wednesday he wanted Kazakh businessmen and
companies to take part in the privatisations.
The stakes will be sold on the floor of the oil-rich
nation's financial centre being built in the capital Astana, the
fund said.
The businesses to go public include oil and gas company
KazMunaiGas, uranium company Kazatomprom, railway company
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and mining firm Tau-ken Samruk, it said.
Tau-ken Samruk has a 30 percent stake in Glencore-controlled
zinc producer Kazzinc.
Offered for sale will also be stakes in electricity firms
united in the fund's division Samruk-Energo.
Samruk-Kazyna manages state-owned stakes in companies
representing all major branches of Central Asia's largest
economy.
Two sources close to the government told Reuters this month
the companies in which the state would sell stakes included
miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), flagship carrier Air
Astana and Kazakhtelecom.
These companies, however, were not mentioned in Samruk's
statement on Wednesday.
The fund said that besides holding IPOs in the 43 large
companies, it would privatise 182 "non-core assets" through
auctions in the same period.
The total value of the capital of all the companies slated
for sell-off is around 2.5 trillion tenge ($8.1 billion), the
fund said.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)