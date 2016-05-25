(Adds quotes, details, context)
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ASTANA May 25 Kazakhstan's $1.6 billion dispute
with oil majors developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field
may escalate to arbitration if negotiations on the matter fall
through, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Bozumbayev said his ministry was also preparing for "heated
negotiations" on the giant Kashagan project, expected to begin
commercial output between October and December and produce up to
1 million tonnes of oil this year.
"It is a routine dispute, (but) if we fail to reach a final
agreement, there will be arbitration," Bozumbayev said in an
interview, referring to Karachaganak.
"We want everything to be fair up until 2037 from our point
of view," he said. A production-sharing agreement (PSA) on the
project will expire in 2037.
Russia's Lukoil said last month Kazakhstan had
filed a $1.6 billion claim against the PSA consortium led by BG
Group and Eni. The energy ministry, in turn, has said
the dispute was about calculations of the parties' shares in the
field's output.
Eni and BG, recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in
northwest Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate. Kazakh
state-owned KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent, Chevron Corp 18 percent
and Lukoil 13.5 percent.
Bozumbayev said Kazakhstan had no plans to revise the
Karachaganak PSA because it would hurt the investment climate.
"This is a perfect project, we do not need to change
anything there, only to defend our position under the PSA," he
said.
Separately, Kazakhstan and its partners are also discussing
additional investments aimed at maintaining the field's
production levels for a longer period.
"We are interested in the most efficient solution: lower
investment, longer period when output is maintained at the
current level," Bozumbayev said.
KASHAGAN
Another Kazakh project that has been the subject of several
disputes, the giant offshore Kashagan oilfield, is set to begin
commercial output this year after numerous delays and cost
overruns.
Kashagan may produce between 50,000 and 1 million tonnes of
oil this year, 3-5 million tonnes next year and 7 million tonnes
in 2018, Bozumbayev said.
However, foreign partners in the project - Eni, ExxonMobil
, Total, Shell, CNPC and Inpex - may want to
delay ramping up output beyond those levels until oil prices
rise.
"This year we are focused ... on completing the first phase
(launching production) at Kashagan in line with PSA terms, and
then we will immediately need to begin negotiations on what to
do next," Bozumbayev said.
"Those are going to be heated negotiations ... The country
will insist on (investors) fulfilling their commitments, the
shareholders will be looking at market prices. (But) so far,
this year we are being friendly."
Kazakhstan's official output forecast of 74 million tonnes
this year is based on an oil price of $30 a barrel and does not
include Kashagan, Bozumbayev said, adding that the government
may revise its forecast in July.
TENGIZ
Tengiz, Kazakhstan's first big oil project, is preparing for
its own expansion that will cost $36-37 billion and lift output
to 36 million tonnes a year by 2021 from 27 million tonnes.
Bozumbayev said the government and Tengiz partners led by
Chevron expected to finalise the spending plan in June.
He also said the government was likely to grant tax relief
to OzenMunaiGas, one of the main subsidiaries of London-listed
upstream company KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production
. OzenMunaiGas has applied for tax relief,
saying it would incur losses otherwise due to low oil prices and
may need to lay off workers.
Bozumbayev said he had "no news" on Kazakhstan's relations
with a group of OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters who are seeking
to restore balance in the global oil market and reduce
oversupply by freezing output. He did not elaborate.
(Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas
Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)