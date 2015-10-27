BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
(Corrects Kazmunaigas stake in field to 16.8 percent from 50 percent)
ASTANA Oct 27 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan worth up to $1.5 billion to buy half of Kazmunaigas's 16.8 percent stake in the Kashagan oilfield. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans and David Clarke)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors