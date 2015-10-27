(Corrects Kazmunaigas stake in field to 16.8 percent from 50 percent)

ASTANA Oct 27 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan worth up to $1.5 billion to buy half of Kazmunaigas's 16.8 percent stake in the Kashagan oilfield. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans and David Clarke)