ASTANA, April 28 A consortium developing
Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield said on Monday it did not
expect to produce oil in the offshore field this year due to
leaking pipelines.
"The current assessment, based on the results of an
investigation, is that both the oil and the gas pipelines might
have to be fully replaced," the consortium also said.
The North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) consortium
includes Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell
, China's CNPC, Japan's Inpex and Kazakh
state-run KazMunaiGas.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)