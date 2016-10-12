ASTANA Oct 12 Work to bring onstream the giant Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan is going normally and some crude has already been processed and put in storage, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Wednesday.

Bozumbayev also said that reducing oil output in line with OPEC plans was "not on the agenda" for Kazakhstan, Central Asia's biggest crude exporter. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)