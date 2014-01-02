* Production halted shortly after start-up by pipeline leaks
* Seven-partner project suffering long delays and cost
over-runs
* Now run collectively instead of usual single operator
model
* One source calls it a "nightmare" operating "by committee"
By Andrew Callus and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON/MILAN Jan 2 Giant Kazakh oilfield
Kashagan, which was brought to a halt by leaks shortly after
start-up last year, is grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare"
on top of its engineering troubles as it strives for commercial
production in 2014.
The scale and complexity of the world's most expensive
standalone oil project led its seven partners away from the
traditional single operator command-and-control model, where one
of the larger companies takes charge while the others provide
support and share the risks, costs and rewards.
The consortium, which includes ExxonMobil, Royal
Dutch Shell, Total and Kazakh state oil firm
KazMunaiGas(KMG), first put one of the smaller
partners - Italy's Eni - in charge of construction and
delivery in 2001/02. They retreated from that decision in
2008/09 after years of delays and cost escalation, opting
instead for collective responsibility.
This has created problems along the way, and is an extra
headache for engineers and managers as they battle to find out
why a pipeline started to leak last year, just weeks after oil
flowed for the first time, and to fix the problem so that oil
can flow out and revenue in.
"It's a bit of a nightmare to be honest," said one industry
source with knowledge of the project. "The consortium is the
operator until first commercial production, so it's all a bit
'by committee' until then."
The Caspian Sea project aims to exploit the biggest oil
discovery in decades, producing a peak of 1.66 million barrels a
day - as much oil as OPEC member Angola, from a reserve almost
as big as Brazil's. Much of it is built on artificial islands to
avoid damage from pack ice in a shallow sea that freezes for
five months a year in temperatures that drop below minus 30
degrees Celsius (-22F).
The field extends over 3,375 square kilometres (1,303 sq
miles), and the whole onshore and offshore site is bigger still.
The oil is 4,200 metres (4,590 yards) below the seabed, at very
high pressure, and the associated gas reaching the surface is
mixed with some of the highest concentrations of toxic,
metal-eating hydrogen sulphide (H2S) ever encountered.
Kashagan has cost an estimated $50 billion so far, five
times early projections, and its 13-year life is a tale mostly
of delay.
In September and October 2013, pipeline leaks that
investigators think were caused by H2S-linked stress cracks led
to shutdown.
Commercial production could be many months away as a result,
and the engineering difficulties have exposed the shortcomings
of the unwieldy administrative structure, which will stay in
place until the oil is flowing properly.
Agip, Eni's engineering arm, was initially the operator and
is still nominally in charge of the construction and delivery
phase, much of it conducted by Eni unit Saipem.
But the operatorship changed in 2009 when a new entity,
representing all the partners and called the North Caspian
Operating Company (NCOC), took over.
"It gives you a headache just thinking about it," said a
second source.
"There used to be a normal operatorship set-up. Now it's
just one committee after another. Each company has its own
internal auditing, permitting procedures, personnel management,
communication, etc. Every single step has to be seen by everyone
else. It's as if there was no CEO but the board met every day."
It won't get any simpler when the oil starts flowing.
Shell will then take over management of production
operations along with KMG, the NCOC website says.
Shell will also take on planning, development and
construction of phase 2 of the project's offshore facilities,
which is designed to bring it up to full production, but Agip
will do the onshore work, and ExxonMobil will do the phase 2
development drilling.
Meanwhile, Total, the fourth international oil company (IOC)
in the consortium, is conducting the leaks investigation,
including use of a "pigging" pipeline investigation robot.
The companies involved in the project have also changed over
the years. BP, BG Group and ConocoPhillips
have all sold out.
Sources among the bolters say picking Eni as operator - much
less experienced in giant projects than some of its partners -
was the result of unwillingness among the bigger players to see
one of their near rivals operate such a prestigious scheme.
They say that lack of experience might have contributed to
Kashagan's problems and to the change of approach in 2009. Eni
declined to comment on that suggestion, but a spokesman said the
company "was awarded operatorship of the project as the outcome
of a selection process within the venture group".
PIPE QUALITY
For now, all eyes are on the investigation.
According to a statement by NCOC in December, tests carried
out on parts of the pipe by TWI Laboratories in Cambridge,
England, found the cracks were caused by a reaction between
water and H2S, which is known in the industry as sour gas.
Why this reaction caused the pipe to crack remains unclear,
and one expert said the search for the reason - and a solution -
was like "finding a needle in a haystack".
The leaks, in the onshore section of a 95-km pipeline taking
gas ashore for processing, have caused some to question the
quality specification of the pipes, given the high H2S content.
Reuters has been unable to ascertain the exact type of pipe
used, but experts say it was most likely a carbon steel pipe,
given the high cost of using alloy for such a length.
A spokesman for NCOC said the pipeline was "aligned with the
X60 specification" - a reference to a grade of pipe that tends
to be carbon steel but can also be alloy.
The spokesman said the X60 grade pipes were dealing with
associated gas containing approximately 15 percent of H2S and
were designed to withstand concentrations of 12 to 15 percent.
"The pipeline design basis has very recently been confirmed
by experts, and it would have been designed in exactly the same
way if it had been built today," the spokesman said.
A source with secondary knowledge of the investigation said
the consortium was looking at whether the pipes were up to the
job and whether costlier grades should have been fitted.
The NCOC spokesman declined to answer further questions
about the pipes.
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd, which merged with Nippon
Steel Corp in 2012 to become Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
(NSSM), supplied pipe to Kashagan seven years ago,
according to a company official who did not want to be named.
The official said some of the pipes that leaked were among
those supplied by Sumitomo. He said the company had been asked
to look into the past manufacturing record of the pipes supplied
to Kashagan and found they met all requirements.
NSSM also declined further comment on the pipes used.
Another area of investigation is the welding. The consortium
said in December that the Cambridge lab was looking at the
pipeline joints. The NCOC expects to have the results from the
robot "pigging" search in early 2014.
The IOCs - Exxon, Shell, Total and Eni - and KMG each has a
16.81 percent stake in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex has 7.56
percent, and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
acquired 8.33 percent in 2013 as ConocoPhillips exited.