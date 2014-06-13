ALMATY, June 13 Members of the international
consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield and
the central Asian state's government will discuss changes to the
contract that governs the project, which has seen massive cost
overruns and delays.
The production sharing agreement (PSA) is due to expire in
2041. Industry sources say that foreign shareholders in the $50
billion project are keen to extend it to recoup
higher-than-expected costs caused by repeated postponement of
production deadlines.
Production at Kashagan, one of the world's biggest oil finds
of recent times, was originally set for 2005, but only started
last September.
However, output was almost immediately halted after the
discovery of gas leaks in the pipeline network and may not
restart until 2016, according to Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister
Uzakbai Karabalin.
The North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) on Friday said a
memorandum of understanding was signed this week agreeing to
discuss "the potential progression of future phases of
development and production of the Kashagan project."
The Financial Times business daily on Friday cited a source
close to the Kashagan project as saying that Kazakhstan had
already agreed to extend the contract for the project.
"Discussions ... within the framework of this memorandum of
understanding will continue in the months ahead to advance
development plans," the NCOC statement said.
The members of the North Caspian Production Sharing
Agreement are Agip Caspian Sea B.V., CNPC Kazakhstan
B.V., ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Inc., Inpex North
Caspian Sea Ltd, KMG Kashagan B.V., Shell Kazakhstan
Development BV and Total E&P Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica Billingham)