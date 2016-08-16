(Adds context)
MOSCOW Aug 16 KMG Kashagan (KMG), a subsidiary
of Kazakh national oil company Kazmunaygaz, has picked
trader Vitol to arrange a prepayment for KMG's share in the
Kashagan field oil worth $1 billion, KMG said in a statement on
its website.
KMG, which holds 16.88 percent in the giant offshore field,
closed the tender to select a trader to arrange prepayment for
its crude oil on Aug. 3, it said without providing any other
details.
The Central Asian nation plans to start commercial output at
Kashagan in October following numerous delays caused by the
project's technical complexity.
Kashagan may produce between 50,000 and 1 million tonnes of
oil this year, 3-5 million tonnes next year and 7 million tonnes
in 2018, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said in May.
Besides KMG, owned by KazMunayGaz and Kazakh sovereign
wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, the Kashagan consortium includes Eni
, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
, China's CNPC and Japan's Inpex.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Alla Afanasyeva, writing by
by Olga Yagova; editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Clarke)