BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
ATYRAU, Kazakhstan Dec 7 Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas will produce roughly 22.5 million tonnes of oil next year, about the same as in 2016, Sauat Mynbayev, the firm's board chairman, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We don't plan to reduce output," said Mynbayev. (Reporting by Maria Gordiyeva; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: