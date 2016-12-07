ATYRAU, Kazakhstan Dec 7 Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas will produce roughly 22.5 million tonnes of oil next year, about the same as in 2016, Sauat Mynbayev, the firm's board chairman, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We don't plan to reduce output," said Mynbayev. (Reporting by Maria Gordiyeva; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)