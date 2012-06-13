ALMATY, June 13 Kazakhstan's refined copper output declined by 0.7 percent year on year in January-May, while alumina production fell by 13.8 percent in the same period, data released on Wednesday by the State Statistics Agency showed. Refined copper production in January-May was 137,011 tonnes. Refined zinc output totalled 132,395 tonnes, rising by 0.3 percent over the first five months of 2011. Production of alumina and unwrought aluminium in January-May stood at 673,308 tonnes, and bauxite production fell by 6.3 percent year on year to 2.09 million tonnes in the first five months of 2012. Refined lead production decreased by 21.1 percent and crude steel output shrank by 20.5 percent in the same comparison. Gold and silver production increased sharply in January-April, while output of ferro-alloys decreased slightly. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: May '12 April '12 Jan-May '12 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 29,459 24,617 137,011 mth/mth pct change +19.7 -7.7 - yr/yr pct change +0.4 -12.0 -0.7 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,193 25,913 132,395 mth/mth pct change +4.9 -4.1 - yr/yr pct change -0.4 -0.6 +0.3 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 32,700 33,100 151,200 mth/mth pct change -1.2 +15.7 - yr/yr pct change +0.9 +4.4 -0.3 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 149,251 131,651 673,308 mth/mth pct change +13.4 +2.6 - yr/yr pct change -6.9 -15.2 -13.8 BAUXITE (T) 465,300 370,100 2,093,700 mth/mth pct change +25.7 -2.6 - yr/yr pct change +1.6 -16.5 -6.3 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 145,191 136,950 704,347 mth/mth pct change +6.0 -5.8 - yr/yr pct change -2.1 -1.5 -0.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 287,751 378,430 1,645,233 mth/mth pct change -24.0 +1.1 - yr/yr pct change -33.3 -6.6 -20.5 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,800 3,100 15,000 mth/mth pct change -9.7 +6.9 - yr/yr pct change 0.0 -6.1 -8.0 REFINED LEAD (T) 8,206 7,961 38,433 mth/mth pct change +3.1 +4.6 - yr/yr pct change -20.5 -16.7 -21.1 REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,642 1,902 8,415 mth/mth pct change -13.7 +6.4 - yr/yr pct change -6.9 +10.5 +22.9 REFINED SILVER (kg) 75,702 87,126 381,812 mth/mth pct change -13.1 -0.9 - yr/yr pct change +26.1 +21.9 +50.7