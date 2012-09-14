ALMATY, Sept 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output increased in the first eight months of 2012, while
production of alumina, zinc and steel fell in comparison with
the same period last year, data released by the State Statistics
Agency on Friday showed.
Production of refined copper rose 6.9 percent year-on-year
to 235,236 tonnes in the January-August period, while refined
gold output rose by 20.0 percent. The central bank is currently
purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
But production of refined zinc edged down 0.1 percent
year-on-year to 212,493 tonnes and production of alumina and
unwrought aluminium in January-August fell by 7.9 percent to
1.17 million tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the
first eight months of 2012, totaling 2.65 million tonnes.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
2012
Aug July Jan-Aug
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 34,812 31,055 235,236
mth/mth pct change +12.1 -4.0 -
yr/yr pct change +40.1 +7.8 +6.9
REFINED ZINC (T) 26,648 27,172 212,493
mth/mth pct change -1.9 +3.4 -
yr/yr pct change -2.7 +0.8 -0.1
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 30,100 29,800 241,000
mth/mth pct change +1.0 -0.3 -
yr/yr pct change -5.0 -8.6 -5.1
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 167,379 169,250 1,167,587
mth/mth pct change -1.1 +7.4 -
yr/yr pct change +1.0 +2.2 -7.9
BAUXITE (T) 477,700 477,500 3,523,300
mth/mth pct change 0.0 +1.9 -
yr/yr pct change +3.1 +3.1 -2.5
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 146,052 144,841 1,135,684
mth/mth pct change +0.8 +3.1 -
yr/yr pct change +1.0 +2.7 +0.7
CRUDE STEEL (T) 324,993 342,540 2,654,548
mth/mth pct change -5.1 +0.2 -
yr/yr pct change -20.6 -20.7 -20.5
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,900 2,500 23,100
mth/mth pct change +16.0 -7.4 -
yr/yr pct change -17.1 -7.4 -13.2
REFINED LEAD (T) 6,280 8,122 60,870
mth/mth pct change -22.7 +1.1 -
yr/yr pct change -37.0 -18.2 -22.5
REFINED GOLD (kg) 2,803 1,647 13,509
mth/mth pct change +9.5 +0.2 -
yr/yr pct change +22.0 +32.4 +20.0
REFINED SILVER (kg) 98,440 65,450 626,160
mth/mth pct change +50.4 -18.7 -
yr/yr pct change +74.8 +44.2 +50.9