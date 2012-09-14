ALMATY, Sept 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output increased in the first eight months of 2012, while production of alumina, zinc and steel fell in comparison with the same period last year, data released by the State Statistics Agency on Friday showed. Production of refined copper rose 6.9 percent year-on-year to 235,236 tonnes in the January-August period, while refined gold output rose by 20.0 percent. The central bank is currently purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan. But production of refined zinc edged down 0.1 percent year-on-year to 212,493 tonnes and production of alumina and unwrought aluminium in January-August fell by 7.9 percent to 1.17 million tonnes. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year. Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of 2012, totaling 2.65 million tonnes. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: 2012 Aug July Jan-Aug REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 34,812 31,055 235,236 mth/mth pct change +12.1 -4.0 - yr/yr pct change +40.1 +7.8 +6.9 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,648 27,172 212,493 mth/mth pct change -1.9 +3.4 - yr/yr pct change -2.7 +0.8 -0.1 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 30,100 29,800 241,000 mth/mth pct change +1.0 -0.3 - yr/yr pct change -5.0 -8.6 -5.1 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 167,379 169,250 1,167,587 mth/mth pct change -1.1 +7.4 - yr/yr pct change +1.0 +2.2 -7.9 BAUXITE (T) 477,700 477,500 3,523,300 mth/mth pct change 0.0 +1.9 - yr/yr pct change +3.1 +3.1 -2.5 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 146,052 144,841 1,135,684 mth/mth pct change +0.8 +3.1 - yr/yr pct change +1.0 +2.7 +0.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 324,993 342,540 2,654,548 mth/mth pct change -5.1 +0.2 - yr/yr pct change -20.6 -20.7 -20.5 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,900 2,500 23,100 mth/mth pct change +16.0 -7.4 - yr/yr pct change -17.1 -7.4 -13.2 REFINED LEAD (T) 6,280 8,122 60,870 mth/mth pct change -22.7 +1.1 - yr/yr pct change -37.0 -18.2 -22.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 2,803 1,647 13,509 mth/mth pct change +9.5 +0.2 - yr/yr pct change +22.0 +32.4 +20.0 REFINED SILVER (kg) 98,440 65,450 626,160 mth/mth pct change +50.4 -18.7 - yr/yr pct change +74.8 +44.2 +50.9