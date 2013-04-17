ALMATY, April 17 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose in January-March year-on-year, while crude steel output nosedived in the same period, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Wednesday.

Production of refined copper rose 13.5 percent to 94,096 tonnes in the first quarter, while refined gold output advanced 16.2 percent to 5.66 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.

Production of crude steel plunged by 22.2 percent to 764,979 tonnes.

London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant.

The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand in 2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year.

The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:

March Feb Jan-March 2013 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 36,561 28,484 94,096

mth/mth pct change +28.4 -2.0 -

yr/yr pct change +37.1 +8.4 +13.5

REFINED ZINC (T) 26,895 24,691 76,906

mth/mth pct change +8.9 -2.5 -

yr/yr pct change -0.5 -3.1 -3.0

ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,300 27,300 82,300

mth/mth pct change +9.2 +8.3 -

yr/yr pct change +1.4 -0.7 -4.7

ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT

ALUMINIUM (T) 163,901 147,547 474,049

mth/mth pct change +11.1 -9.3 -

yr/yr pct change +27.8 +5.5 +20.8

BAUXITE (T) 441,200 395,100 1,270,500

mth/mth pct change +11.7 -9.0 -

yr/yr pct change +16.1 -0.3 +1.0

FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 141,318 121,955 399,480

mth/mth pct change +15.9 -10.5 -

yr/yr pct change -2.8 10.8 -5.4

CRUDE STEEL (T) 330,067 229,753 764,979

mth/mth pct change +43.7 +12.0 -

yr/yr pct change -11.7 -17.7 -22.2

LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,800 3,200 8,600

mth/mth pct change -12.5 +23.1 -

yr/yr pct change -3.4 +6.7 -5.5

REFINED LEAD (T) 7,292 7,233 21,816

mth/mth pct change +0.8 -0.8 -

yr/yr pct change -4.2 +2.7 -2.0

REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,953 1,808 5,660

mth/mth pct change +8.0 -4.8 -

yr/yr pct change +9.2 -11.3 +16.2

REFINED SILVER (kg) 76,749 85,847 237,137

mth/mth pct change -12.9 +12.2 -

yr/yr pct change -15.0 +4.8 +8.3