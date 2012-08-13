ALMATY, Aug 13 Kazakhstan's refined copper, zinc
and gold output increased in the first seven months of this
year, while production of alumina and steel fell in comparison
with the same period last year, data released by the State
Statistics Agency on Monday showed.
Production of refined copper rose 2.7 percent year-on-year
to 200,424 tonnes in the January-July period, while refined zinc
output edged up 0.3 percent to 185,845 tonnes.
Production of alumina and unwrought aluminium in
January-July 2012 fell by 9.3 percent to 1.00 million tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the
first seven months of 2012, totalling 2.33 million tonnes.
Production of refined gold and silver rose sharply in the
first seven months of the year, by 19.7 percent and 47.1 percent
respectively. The central bank is currently purchasing all of
the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
2012
July June Jan-July
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,055 32,358 200,424
mth/mth pct change -4.0 +9.8 -
yr/yr pct change +7.8 +14.3 +2.7
REFINED ZINC (T) 27,172 26,278 185,845
mth/mth pct change +3.4 -3.4 -
yr/yr pct change +0.8 -0.6 +0.3
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,800 29,900 210,900
mth/mth pct change -0.3 -8.6 -
yr/yr pct change -8.6 +12.4 -6.0
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 169,250 157,650 1,000,208
mth/mth pct change +7.4 +5.6 -
yr/yr pct change +2.2 +1.6 -9.3
BAUXITE (T) 477,500 474,300 3,045,500
mth/mth pct change +0.7 +1.9 -
yr/yr pct change +3.1 +4.7 -3.4
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 144,841 140,444 989,632
mth/mth pct change +3.1 -3.3 -
yr/yr pct change +2.7 +3.5 +0.6
CRUDE STEEL (T) 342,540 341,782 2,329,555
mth/mth pct change +0.2 +18.8 -
yr/yr pct change -20.7 -19.9 -20.6
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,500 2,700 20,200
mth/mth pct change -7.4 -3.6 -
yr/yr pct change -7.4 +42.1 -11.4
REFINED LEAD (T) 8,122 8,035 54,590
mth/mth pct change +1.1 -2.1 -
yr/yr pct change -18.2 -18.3 -20.4
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,647 1,644 11,706
mth/mth pct change +0.2 +0.1 -
yr/yr pct change +32.4 +0.3 +19.7
REFINED SILVER (kg) 65,450 80,458 527,720
mth/mth pct change -18.7 +6.3 -
yr/yr pct change +44.2 +39.5 +47.1