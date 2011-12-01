* Almaty, home to 1.5 million, prone to quakes
* President says all safety measures taken
By Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY, Dec 1 Kazakhstan on Thursday
launched the first metro system built in Central Asia since the
collapse of the Soviet Union, a $1.1 billion project in its
earthquake-prone commercial capital Almaty.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has run his vast steppe
country since before independence 20 years ago, was among the
first to ride the underground line across the centre of
Kazakhstan's largest city, home to 1.5 million people.
"The stations are a work of art," he told construction
workers and reporters inside the marble and granite-clad metro.
"All safety measures have been taken here against any
earthquakes and other emergencies," he added.
A powerful earthquake almost obliterated the city -- then
called Verny -- in 1887 and a strong, 5.4-magnitute earthquake
rocked Almaty's houses and shook windows in May this year,
leaving no damage or casualties.
"I will use (the metro)," said Zulfia, a 54-year-old Almaty
resident among the first passengers. "It's scary, but what can I
do? Things happen up there on the ground as well."
Nazarbayev, who brooks no opposition in his oil-producing
nation of 16.6 million, has put in place market reforms that
have helped Kazakhstan's economy become the largest in Central
Asia. Construction of the metro was funded wholly by the state.
The Almaty metro project began in 1988 on the orders of the
Kremlin, when the population of Kazakhstan's then-capital
surpassed the 1-million threshold that demanded a Soviet city be
awarded an underground system.
The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 halted work,
leaving the metro in Tashkent, capital of next-door Uzbekistan,
as the only underground rapid-transit system in vast and
resource-rich Central Asia.
After being frozen throughout most of the 1990s, the project
resumed in stages during the last decade.
The 8.6 km (5.4 mile) first line has seven stations,
reinforced by pillars and roof supports to withstand earthquakes
tremors.
Moscow has the oldest and longest metro in the former Soviet
Union. St Petersburg and several other Russian cities also run
Soviet-era metro systems, as well as several other major former
Soviet cities: Kiev, Minsk, Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)