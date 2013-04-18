* Kazakhstan keen to develop metals after cashing in on oil
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 18 Kazakhstan on Thursday lifted a
moratorium on issuing new mineral exploration licences to
develop new deposits in the non-oil sector and invited investors
to start bidding in May for rights to develop its vast mineral
wealth.
Kazakhstan, a resource-rich Central Asian nation five times
the size of France, imposed a four-year moratorium on issuing
new licences for subsoil use in 2008 as it was adopting a new
tax code, saying it needed "to put this sector in order."
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled the
country of 17 million with a firm hand for more than two
decades, has urged the government to lift the ban on new
licences after the moratorium expired last year.
The landlocked country holds uranium reserves second only to
Australia's. It also has the world's largest chromium reserves
and substantial copper, iron ore and zinc deposits.
Less than 15 percent of its explored metals reserves are in
production, official data show, and despite its prospects
Kazakhstan receives about 1 percent of global investment in
metals exploration.
"In May we will start accepting bids from potential
investors for an open tender for licences of mineral deposits,"
Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Minister Aset Isekeshev
told a mining conference.
"We expect to hold such auctions already in the current
year, which we believe should become a symbolic event for all
potential domestic and foreign investors after the crisis ... We
hope there will emerge many new projects already this year."
He gave no further detail.
Timur Toktabayev, deputy head of the industry ministry's
geology and subsoil use department, told Reuters: "Of course,
our priorities are non-ferrous and precious metals. Iron-ore and
coal deposits (are to be auctioned) as well."
Kazakhstan, holder of 3 percent of the world's recoverable
oil reserves and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer
after Russia, has attracted around $170 billion in foreign
direct investment since the early 1990s, mostly in hydrocarbons.
The moratorium concerned subsoil licences for all new
mineral deposits, including oil and gas ones.
Yet the authorities stress that now they would like to see
vast investment flowing primarily into exploration and
development of metals.
"Up to now, the focus has been on hydrocarbons, oil and gas,
which are the locomotive of our economy," Bazarbai Nurabayev,
head of the industry ministry's geology and subsoil use
department, told the mining conference earlier on Thursday.
"This is where investors would mainly go, putting large
funds into exploration works, discovering new reserves and new
deposits. Now the state is taking measures to spur the
development of the mining sector."
Nurabayev said the government planned to free those
investing in geological exploration from value added taxes.
