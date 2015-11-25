Greek 10-year govt bond yield lowest since 2012 debt restructuring - Tradeweb
LONDON, May 10 The yield on a long-term Greek government bond has hit its lowest level since its restructuring in 2012, according to Tradeweb data.
ASTANA Nov 25 Kazakhstan will cut its crude oil export duty to $40 per tonne from $60 currently, effective from January 1, 2016, the National Economy Ministry said in a written reply to a question from Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, May 10 The yield on a long-term Greek government bond has hit its lowest level since its restructuring in 2012, according to Tradeweb data.
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.