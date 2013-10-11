LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 11 Rivals to trading house
Vitol led by Glencore are challenging its decade-long leadership
in crude exports from Kazakhstan to Europe as new Caspian Sea
Kazakh production comes onstream.
The second-largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union
after Russia, Kazakhstan's output is set to increase by at least
a quarter to over 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next
decade as output swells from its Tengiz, Karachaganak and
Kashagan fields.
The increase has prompted oil majors working in Kazakhstan
to look at various export routes from the landlocked country,
including to China and to Europe via the private Caspian
pipeline CPC as well as Russian state pipelines.
The latter route can pump more than 300,000 bpd and for over
a decade those volumes have been exported from Russian Baltic
Sea ports by Vitol.
Vitol, which produces none of the oil itself, helps to
aggregate small parcels from all Kazakh producers into full
tanker-size portions. That practice suits small producers as it
frees them from extra costs and facilitates their exports. Some
larger producer companies, though, would prefer to export crude
on their own behalf.
Until now, Vitol's trading house rivals and the large oil
firms that operate in the country had failed to get a share of
the export business.
Vitol says its success in securing such a long and enduring
export operation is based on a compelling business case.
"Vitol is proud of its long history of partnership with the
Kazakh oil industry. It is an important business for the company
and we look forward to building on these relationships in the
years to come," a Vitol spokeswoman said.
"We have committed to the market over the long term and have
a compelling commercial offering," she added.
Now the Vitol scheme has been successfully challenged for
the first time. The Western consortium KPO, including oil majors
Chevron, Eni and BG Group that is
developing the Karachaganak field, produced enough to fill one
full-size cargo and offered it at a tender.
"People have been working on this plan for a year, thinking
how to store oil in Russian pipelines and sell a full cargo," a
source familiar with the tender results said.
The tender attracted a flurry of bids from Vitol's rivals
Glencore, Trafigura, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell,
Petraco and Chevron, according to traders.
World No.2 crude trader Glencore, Vitol's biggest
competitor, won the tender and will ship the cargo from the
Russian port of Ust-Luga on Oct. 21-22, traders said.
Glencore declined to comment.
Trading sources said the deal could be repeated.
"It is not a one-off deal. Depending on how much KPO
produces, it will continue offering crude at such tenders. And
Glencore will be invited to bid for them," the source said.
LONG PARTNERSHIP
Aggregating small volumes of oil into full-size tankers has
become an important business for Vitol in recent years.
In September, Vitol marketed nine cargoes of Kazakh crude
from the Russian Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga totaling
6.6 million barrels, worth around $700 million or equal to an
annual turnover of $8 billion. In October, it will market eight.
Traders said they were confident Vitol would maintain its
leading position in Kazakh oil exports because only a limited
number of producers and projects in Kazakhstan would be able to
ramp up output sufficiently to fill full-size tankers.
Apart from KPO, only state oil firm KazMunaiGas and
Mangistaumunaigas, a venture by China's CNPC, can produce enough
oil, an industry source said. "All others supply definitely
below 100,000 tonnes a month," the source said.
Kazakhstan's oil minister said the way Kazakh oil exports
reach markets was changing as the Kashagan consortium launches
production.
"Under the Kashagan agreement, every participant of the
consortium is free to sell oil himself and therefore decide on
the route, where to sell and for how much," Uzakbai Karabalin
said this week.
The consortium including Exxon Mobil, Shell, Total
and Eni launched the field last month following a
decade of delays and after spending more than $50 billion.
It is forecast to be ultimately pumping 400,000 bpd and
companies such as Eni and Total are expected to use the Russian
route as they have no stake in the CPC pipeline.