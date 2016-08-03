BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Aug 3 Minority shareholders in Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) on Wednesday voted against the sale of KMG EP shares to Kazakh national oil company KazMunayGaz (KMG NC), its parent firm, KMG EP said in a statement.
KazMunayGaz offered to buy out minority shareholders of KMG EP in June as part of a move to tighten control over the London-listed subsidiary.
KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by managers such as BlackRock, own 34 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project