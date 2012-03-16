* Opposition activists still in jail, await trial
* Nazarbayev's popularity weathers criticism
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, March 16 A Kazakh newspaper editor
critical of strongman President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been
pardoned and released from jail, while dozens of other people
were awaiting trial after Kazakhstan's worst violence in
decades.
Igor Vinyavsky, editor of the opposition newspaper Vzglyad,
was jailed in January. The KNB, successor of the Soviet-era KGB
secret police, said at the time Vinyavsky had been charged with
calling for the forcible overthrow of constitutional order.
A group of prominent opposition activists, including
Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unregistered Alga! party, was
arrested at the same time on charges that also included
fomenting social hatred.
The arrests, which triggered an angry outcry from Western
human rights bodies and protest rallies in Kazakhstan, followed
deadly clashes between sacked oil workers and police in western
Kazakhstan in December, in which at least 16 people were killed.
"My client was released yesterday," Vinyavsky's lawyer
Gennady Nam told Reuters. "They (prosecutors) could not prove he
had acted as part of an organised criminal group -- which is a
less grave crime -- and his plea for amnesty was satisfied."
Vinyavsky is among some 16,000 prison inmates being released
under an amnesty marking the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's
independence from the Soviet Union.
"My political views remain unchanged," Radio Azttyq, the
Kazakh service of the U.S.-sponsored Radio Liberty/Radio Free
Europe (www.ru.azattyq.org), quoted Vinyavsky as saying as he
was leaving a KNB jail late on Thursday.
The office of prosecutor Timur Suleimenov, who is reported
to have sanctioned Vinyavsky's release, declined to comment.
During his more than two decades in power, Nazarbayev, a
71-year-old former steelworker, has prioritised economic growth
over democratic freedoms.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Michael Roddy)