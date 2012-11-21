* Opposition denounces move as an attack on dissent
* President Nazarbayev in power for more than 20 years
* He is popular, but tolerates little dissent
* Opposition enjoys little popular support, says squeezed
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Nov 21 The Central Asian state of
Kazakhstan has moved to ban two opposition movements critical of
President Nursultan Nazarbayev and to close dozens of opposition
media outlets for "propagating extremism".
In a step the opposition denounced as an attack on dissent
in the oil-exporting former Soviet republic, prosecutors linked
their request to last month's jailing of Vladimir Kozlov, leader
of the unregistered Alga! or "Forward!" party.
Kozlov was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for trying to
rally workers in a failed attempt to topple the government.
After his trial, the United States accused Kazakhstan of using
its justice system "to silence opposition voices".
Nazarbayev, 72, has run Central Asia's most successful
economy and largest oil producer for more than two decades, but
has tolerated little dissent as he has pursued market reforms
and attracted more than $150 billion in foreign investment.
As well as leading Alga!, Kozlov, a fierce critic of
Nazarbayev, was leader of the country's unofficial Halyk
Maidany, or People's Front movement, which tried to unite groups
with specific grievances against the government.
He was found guilty of colluding with fugitive
anti-government billionaire Mukhtar Ablyazov and of
orchestrating dissent among striking oilmen in the prelude to
riots last December that killed 15 people and dented
Kazakhstan's reputation for stability.
Nurdaulet Suindikov, a spokesman for the
prosecutor-general's office, on Wednesday accused the two
opposition movements Kozlov led and various media outlets of
"propagating extremism".
"Kozlov's sentence established that the activity of the
unregistered Alga! and Halyk Maidany movements, as well as the
activity of a number of mass media outlets, was extremist," he
said.
Suindikov said prosecutors in Kazakhstan's commercial
capital, Almaty, had asked a court to ban the two movements as
well as the media outlets.
KAZAKHSTAN'S BIN LADEN?
Suindikov said prosecutors were seeking the closure of eight
newspapers and 23 Internet sites that operated under the
umbrella of the Respublika publisher, as well as the Vzglyad
newspaper and its Internet sites.
Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition enjoys little support
among voters. The country has never held an election that
Western monitors have deemed fair, but Nazarbayev is popular in
the country of 17 million for presiding over relative stability.
Oksana Makushina, deputy editor-in-chief of the Golos
Respubliki newspaper - part of the Respublika group - said her
publication would try to get round any court order.
"They may close the paper in legal form, but given the
presence of the Internet, it is hard to do so in reality," she
told Reuters. "We will continue fighting, unless we are put in a
prison cell next to Kozlov."
Mikhail Sizov, another leader of the Alga! party, said he
believed Kozlov's imprisonment for his part in the Zhanaozen
riots was the beginning of a wider campaign to destroy the
entire opposition movement in Kazakhstan.
"There is virtually an undeclared war going on between
Mukhtar Ablyazov and Nursultan Nazarbayev," Sizov told Reuters.
The satellite TV channel K+ and the Internet portals run by
Stan TV are among the media outlets targeted by prosecutors.
State TV ran a documentary this week that identified Ablyazov as
the financial backer of both channels.
Baurzhan Musirov, director of Almaty-based Stan Productions,
which runs the Stan.KZ portal, denied it was financed by
Ablyazov.
Ablyazov has been on the run since February, when he was
sentenced to 22 months in prison for contempt of court in
Britain, where he had earlier received political asylum. His
whereabouts are unknown.
A theoretical physics graduate who built a fortune by
snapping up banking and media assets in the 1990s after the
Soviet Union collapsed, Ablyazov has said he fell out with
Nazarbayev after campaigning for a change of government.
He has failed to appear in a vast fraud case being heard in
Britain, where his former bank, state-owned BTA, has
brought nine charges against Ablyazov and his allies. In the
same case, BTA has frozen assets worth around $6 billion.
Kazakh political analyst Aidos Sarym said he believed the
current campaign against the opposition was aimed at presenting
Ablyazov as a "home-grown Bin Laden" or Kazakh version of the
late al Qaeda leader.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Robin Paxton;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)