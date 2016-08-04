ALMATY Aug 4 A court in Kazakhstan on Thursday
ordered the release on parole of opposition activist Vladimir
Kozlov, his lawyer said, after spending nearly five years in
jail accused of participating in a failed attempt to overthrow
the government.
Kozlov, a vocal critic of autocratic Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in
prison in October 2012 after being found guilty of trying to
rally striking oil workers into toppling the government.
This was followed by rioting in December 2011 in which 15
people were killed, violence that dented the Central Asian
state's reputation for political stability.
Foreign oil majors are heavily invested in Kazakhstan's oil
industry and the country has an annual output of around 80
million tonnes of crude.
Kozlov denied the charges and denounced his trial as
politically motivated, an accusation echoed by the United States
and human rights bodies abroad.
"The plea to release him on parole was approved by the town
court of Kapchagai today," Kozlov's lawyer Aiman Umarova told
Reuters. "If this decision is not appealed against, it will come
into force in 15 days," she said.
The 2011 riots in Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's west were the
biggest challenge to Nazarbayev since he took power in 1989.
A former steelworker who rose through the ranks of the
Soviet Communist party, Nazarbayev, 76, tolerates little
dissent. He has overseen market reforms and attracted foreign
investment, primarily for oil and gas.
