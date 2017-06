ALMATY Feb 13 Kazakhstan's industrial production growth slowed to 1.9 percent in January 2012 in year-on-year terms from 5.8 percent in the same month last year, data released on Monday by the State Statistics Agency showed.

Kazakhstan forecasts industrial output growth of around 6 percent this year, compared with full-year growth of 3.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)